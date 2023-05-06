The Marvel Cinematic Universe has reportedly found its Reed Richards for the upcoming Fantastic Four movie in Adam Driver.

While it was previously reported that the Star Wars sequel trilogy star had been offered the role of Reed Richards, it wasn’t known if he would accept. The latest Fantastic Four casting news comes from noted MCU leaker MyTimeToShineHello, who states that the Kylo Ren actor has accepted the role and will play Reed Richards in the MCU going forward.

Check out the Adam Driver Fantastic Four casting report below:

It's done. Adam Driver is our Reed Richards. — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) May 6, 2023

Who else is in the rumored Fantastic Four cast alongside Adam Driver?

Official casting for Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four hasn’t been announced yet. But The Office alum John Krasinski appeared as a variant of Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, although Adam Driver will reportedly take over the MCU variant of the role. Meanwhile, Elvis breakout Austin Butler is reportedly eyeing the role of Human Torch, and Margot Robbie is said to have been offered the character of Sue Storm. The Thing casting rumors are more uncertain, although it has been said that Marvel is open to a male or female version of the F4 character.

WandaVision’s Matt Shakman is directing the MCU reboot from a screenplay being rewritten by Josh Friedman. The new script is based on a draft from Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer. Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts was slated to direct but dropped out to take a break from superhero films. Production on the Fantastic Four movie is expected to begin in early 2024.

The film is scheduled to make its debut on February 14, 2025, as part of Phase Six of the MCU.