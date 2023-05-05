Spider-Man 4 Release Date Rumors Point at Quick MCU Return

Rumors about Spider-Man 4’s release date have begun to pop up, with insiders suggesting it may not be as far off as fans fear.

When is Spider-Man 4 rumored to come out?

Alex P. of The Cosmic Circus suggested that fans can expect an announcement “later this year” about the Spider-Man sequel, then stated that “based on preliminary info,” the movie may come “sooner than ppl expect.”

I’ll give you props for always being that one person that always replies to my tweets with the same question. I appreciate the support and consistency. So have this:



They recently did something related to it and would expect an announcement later this year about it. https://t.co/fNOGZdpzQj pic.twitter.com/i7JU9bGNIE — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) May 4, 2023

Possible but it would be a first because it’s not something that has happened before…unless Sony has a panel at SDCC.



I’m waiting for more info, but based on preliminary info, I think it might come sooner than ppl expect. https://t.co/ZTAaidaWtm — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) May 4, 2023

This was followed by insider @MyTimetoShineH tweeting out a date, suggesting that Spider-Man 4 could potentially arrive on August 28, 2025.

August 28th 2025 — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) May 4, 2023

This release date would put the fourth Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man movie in Phase Six, which is set to begin with Deadpool 3’s release on November 8, 2024. The date would place it in the same phase as Fantastic Four and both Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Little is known about Spider-Man 4, though Sandman actor Thomas Haden Church recently confirmed that he’s had conversations about returning as the villain, while Green Goblin/Norman Osborn actor Willem Dafoe stated he’s open to the possibility of reprising his role. In February, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said that they “have the story” for the sequel, suggesting that the writers were “just putting pen to paper now.”