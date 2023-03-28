Thomas Haden Church Has Had Sandman Return Conversations

Although Spider-Man 3 remains one of the least popular Spider-Man films, Thomas Haden Church‘s Sandman still stands out. He’s a particularly tragic villain as depicted in the movies, having made bad choices he’d like to atone for. In his onscreen return for Spider-Man: No Way Home, he mostly served as an ally up until the climactic battle that made him impatient. Yet Church wasn’t ever on set, appearing solely as a CG creation, with a digital double spliced in for his final transformation. That might change, as the actor now reveals he’s had Sandman return conversations.

Speaking to DisInsider, Church says he’s talked to Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige about it. “I would say that conversations have been had about the possibility of Sandman coming into an a future iteration of it. The conversation has happened about him coming back, and maybe picking up a more fulfilling story.”

He also reveals that there were further plans for him in No Way Home, which could be explored in a future project, saying, “We had a whole story involving his his daughter, for No Way Home. And it just ended up [cut].”

Now, the fact that Church has had conversations doesn’t necessarily mean anything will come of them. Feige and Pascal might simply be humoring the actor, who’d be a valuable asset on most projects. Or he could cameo in the Spider-Verse animated films. But it does demonstrate an eagerness on his part to do more, as contrasted with some other actors who don’t care as much about returning to superheroics.

Would you like to see Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman return? Let us know in comments!

Recommended Reading: Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home The Official Movie Special Book

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.