Willem Dafoe Is Open To Another Green Goblin Appearance

Although Willem Dafoe appeared as Norman Osborn in all three of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies, his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home marked the first time that he suited up in full Green Goblin regalia since the original film bowed in 2002. Watching him wreak havoc alongside other classic villains like Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) was a nostalgic treat for any fans who came of age during the five-year period when Raimi’s trilogy was hitting theaters. But surprisingly, Dafoe doesn’t necessarily think the character’s business is finished. In a new interview, he indicated that another go-round as Peter Parker’s archenemy isn’t far from his mind.

Dafoe has been acting for decades, but it seems like the last few years have yielded some of his most acclaimed performances to date. Regardless, while speaking with Inverse about his latest movie, Inside, he was asked about the possibility of revisiting the Goblin, who remains one of his best-known characters. And he was open to it, under the right conditions.

“If everything was right, sure,” said Dafoe. “I mean, that’s a great role. I liked the fact that it’s a double role both times. Twenty years ago, and fairly recently, both times [were] very different experiences, but I had a good time on both.”

Near the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Norman was cured of his Green Goblin persona, seemingly ruling out any future appearances. But with the Multiverse opening up all kinds of new possibilities within the MCU, anything is fair game. It also helps that Tobey Maguire recently shared an eagerness to return as the original Peter Parker following his own comeback in No Way Home. For now, fans will just have to wait and see if either character gets another shot at cinematic glory.

