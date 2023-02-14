Kevin Feige Talks Spider-Man 4, and Harrison Ford’s MCU Debut

It’s been over a year since Spider-Man: No Way Home electrified the box office and became one of the highest-grossing Marvel movies. However, there’s been surprisingly little movement on the sequel since then. The fourth MCU Spider-Man movie doesn’t even have a release date or a director. Fortunately, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige recently offered a brief update about Spider-Man 4 during his interview with EW.

“All I will say is that we have the story,” said Feige. “We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.”

Feige was more forthcoming about the upcoming MCU debut of Harrison Ford in Captain America: New World Order. Ford will be taking over the role of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross from the late William Hurt. And in this film, Ross has been elected as the new President of the United States.

“I’m sure anyone you’ve ever talked with about Harrison Ford says this, but it’s unbelievable that we get to meet and talk with him and that he’s embracing this role,” noted Feige. “He’s tireless with the amount of work that he does. This is certainly a big part for Thaddeus Ross. He’s the president of the United States in the film. And with Harrison, you think about Air Force One, and you think about some of his confrontations with the president in Clear and Present Danger.”

“There’s a dynamic between President Ross and Sam Wilson,” added Feige. “They have a history together, but in this film, we’ll be seeing the dynamic between Captain America and the president of the United States in a way that is just incredible.”

Feige also said that Captain America: New World Order will begin filming soon. It will hit theaters on May 3, 2024.

