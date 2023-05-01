International The Flash Trailer Error Reveals Villain Twist

The latest international The Flash trailer may have inadvertently revealed a big twist in the highly anticipated upcoming film.

Who is The Flash Movie Villain?

The new trailer, which was released just a couple of days ago, seems to potentially hint that the Dark Flash — who has been rumored to be in the film for some time now — will be none other than another alternate version of Barry Allen. The moment was first realized by a Twitter user, who spotted what looked to be a piece of the Dark Flash costume left unedited on Barry Allen in the Japanese trailer for the film.

#TheFlash Japanese vs Domestic Trailer.



Did WB just repeated Sony's "Lizard" level of mistake in editing or am I overthinking? pic.twitter.com/LBObcTAhLY — Amit Chaudhari (@5150Aamrit) April 26, 2023

The moment was likened to that of the international trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which infamously featured a piece of poorly edited footage that saw the Lizard being kicked in the face by an unseen force, hinting that another Spider-Man was, in fact, in the film.

While the presence of Dark Flash is not a full shock (recent toys from McFarlane have hinted that he would be in the film), it was unknown as to who would play the character in the upcoming movie.

The Flash sees the return of Ezra Miller as the DCU’s Scarlet Speedster/Barry Allen, who they first portrayed in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Joining Miller are Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, along with Keaton and Ben Affleck, who are reprising their respective versions of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the film.

“Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to,” reads the synopsis.

“That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian … albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?”