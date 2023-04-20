Sony Brings Spider-Man and Venom To Disney+

Nearly two years to the day after Sony and Disney announced a streaming deal, multiple Spider-Man movies and Venom are coming to Disney+. And despite the lack of promotion ahead of time, most of them are arriving tomorrow.

On Friday, April 21, Disney+ will add Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3, and The Amazing Spider-Man. Then, on May 12, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Venom will be added to the Marvel section.

Per the deal that was signed in April 2021, some of these titles have already run on Disney’s sister streaming outlet, Hulu, or even on Disney+ in other countries. But this marks the first time that these movies have streamed on Disney+ for American fans.

The announcement also indicates that other titles from “Sony Pictures’ film and television library are expected to premiere on Disney+ in the U.S. later this year.” That likely includes The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. It may also mean that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and other family-friendly Sony flicks, like Jumanji, and Hotel Transylvania, could come along for the ride.

However, it’s unlikely that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit Disney+ this year. Netflix still has the first window on Sony’s current theatrical releases. That said, Disney+ has a deal for the second window on Sony’s titles, once Netflix’s hold on the films expires. Assuming that deal continues into next year, Across the Spider-Verse will likely arrive on Disney+ in 2024.

Are you looking forward to watching these movies again on Disney+? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Spider-Man by Todd McFarlane Omnibus

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.