Tom Hardy Announces the Start of Pre-Production on Venom 3

The crown jewel of Sony’s MCU-adjacent Marvel Universe is getting ready for his third round of symbiote mayhem. Updates concerning Venom 3 have been scarce since Kelly Marcel came aboard as the film’s director last fall. But earlier today, Tom Hardy himself confirmed that pre-production has officially begun on the upcoming sequel.

Hardy shared the news on his official Instagram page. As a bonus, his post also included what’s either a deleted or test scene from the first Venom movie. The clip shows Hardy’s Eddie Brock getting dropped off in front of a hospital, much to the annoyance of Venom, who argues with Eddie inside his head as he tries to maneuver them away from the building, making it look as though his host is having a psychotic break in full view of all the pedestrians walking past them. It isn’t until Eddie mentions that his ex-fiancée Anne Weying (Michelle Williams) is in there that Venom finally agrees to go inside. Unfortunately, the entire ordeal was captured on one of the hospital’s security cameras.

You can watch Hardy’s new video via Twitter below.

Tom hardy teaser venom 3 pic.twitter.com/ncS73XmAfr — Godzilla blaze and Mr Knoxville (@godzilla_blaze) February 22, 2023

Venom 3 was formally announced during last year’s CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas. Marcel is making her directorial debut on the movie after previously writing or co-writing the last two Venom films. She is also writing the script for the next installment with input from Hardy, who serves as a producer in addition to his starring role as the title character.

Not much is known about the plot. But presumably, we can expect the return of supporting players like Williams and Reid Scott, the latter of whom plays Anne’s new fiancée, Dan Lewis. The last film, 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, also teased the return of Stephen Graham’s Patrick Mulligan in the sequel after he was seen bonding to his own symbiote fragment, setting the stage for him to become Toxin like his comic book counterpart.

Sony hasn’t announced a release date for Venom 3.

