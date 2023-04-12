Radio Silence Will Direct a Universal Monster Movie

The filmmaking trio of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella, better known as Radio Silence, have found their next project. Deadline reports that the trio signed on to direct and produce an untiled monster thriller at Universal.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett will direct, and Villella will produce alongside William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, and James Vanderbilt. Stephen Shields penned the script. The film will mirror the tone of recent Universal monster movies like Renfield and The Invisible Man. Deadline reports the untitled thriller will provide “a unique take on legendary monster lore and will represent a fresh, new direction for how to celebrate classic characters.”

Radio Silence is coming off a successful run with Scream and Scream VI, with the sixth entry becoming the franchise’s highest-grossing film domestically. The Deadline report states that Radio Silence was circling a monster project at Universal after Scream, but Paramount quickly greenlit Scream VI to ensure their involvement.

Although plot details are under wraps, The Hollywood Reporter says the film was previously titled Dracula’s Daughter. The film centers around a group of kidnappers who abduct a group of people, and one of the abducted girls is the daughter of the legendary vampire. However, it’s unknown if there is any specific relation to 1936’s Dracula’s Daughter. Or whether the character would connect to Nicolas Cage’s version of Dracula.

The next Universal monster movie, Renfield, hits theaters on April 14.

