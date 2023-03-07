Radio Silence Says Escape From New York Movie Will Be A Requel

In November 2022, the filmmaking team of Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella) signed on to helm the remake of John Carpenter’s 1981 cult classic Escape From New York. Though little is known about the film, Radio Silence describes their version of Escape From New York as a “requel.”

In a requel, the topics and themes portrayed in an earlier film are revisited. However, it is not considered a direct sequel or full reboot. There is no linear continuation of the earlier film’s plot, though legacy characters may return. Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin coined the term requel while directing Scream V and even incorporated the term into the film’s plot. When asked by Comicbook.com if their version of Escape From New York would include Kurt Russell’s Snake Plissken, Radio Silence could not share that information, but they did explain how the film will be a requel.

“I don’t think we know enough about the movie yet to be able to say anything. But yes, requel is the idea,” Radio Silence said. “There’s no way to remake how great that movie is, would be a fool’s errand to try. So, you know, we’ll try to borrow what we love from it and find a new way to put the package together.”

Though the original report from Deadline said Carpenter would executive produce, Carpenter told Variety in January that no one told him about it. Carpenter said, “I haven’t heard about this latest thing. No one wants me around, and they don’t tell me anything to keep me in the dark.” However, Carpenter later clarified via his wife that he received an email about the requel.

Despite Carpenter’s uncertainty about the requel, Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin praised the legendary director, calling him a “master.”

Do you agree with the decision to make a requel? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below!

