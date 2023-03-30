The Daniels aren’t the only indie powerhouses who lent their talents to Lucasfilm’s Skeleton Crew series on Disney+. As revealed by One Take News and confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, David Lowery also directed an episode of the upcoming spinoff, further cementing the show as one of the more intriguing Star Wars projects coming down the pipeline.

Lowery has been consistently acclaimed for his work on the independent circuit, which includes Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, A Ghost Story, and The Green Knight, all of which have been praised for their unique visual style. However, Skeleton Crew isn’t his first brush with Disney. He previously the studio’s live-action remake of Pete’s Dragon in 2016. His next film, Peter Pan & Wendy, a remake of the 1953 animated film, arrives on Disney+ on April 28.

Skeleton Crew began production last fall and wrapped in January of this year. Aside from Lowery and the Daniels, the only other confirmed director on the series is Jon Watts, who co-created the show with Christopher Ford. Watts also serves as an executive producer on the show.

Jude Law headlines the series, but the main characters have yet to be fully revealed. But with Star Wars Celebration kicking off in London next week, Lucasfilm might finally be ready to share more information about the story.

Disney+ hasn’t announced a premiere date for Skeleton Crew, but the show is expected to launch sometime this year.

Photo Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images

