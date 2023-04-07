Shazam! Fury of the Gods Announces Digital and Blu-ray Dates

As Shazam! Fury of the Gods continues to underperform at the box office, Warner Bros. and New Line have already made plans for the film’s home media release. ComicBook.com brings word that Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be available to own on digital outlets starting tomorrow, April 7. The studios will also release the film on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 23.

Early Premium Digital Ownership of Fury of the Gods costs $24.99, whereas fans who just want to rent the movie for 48 hours on participating digital platforms will only have to pay $19.99. Anyone looking to add a physical copy of the film will have to pay more. Regardless, both options include access to a host of special features that dive into how the sequel was made. The highlights include featurettes that throw the spotlight on the Shazam family and the Daughters of Atlas. Additionally, the filmmakers will break down four of the film’s biggest action set pieces.

Collectors can also look forward to watching several deleted, alternate, and extended scenes, which director David F. Sandberg previously confirmed were on the way. Sandberg also gets his very own audio commentary track, allowing fans to revisit the movie will all-new insight from the man behind the camera.

You can view the full list of special features below:

SHAZAM! Let’s Make a Sequel – featurette

The Rock of Eternity: Decked Out – featurette

The Shazamily Reunion – featurette

The Zac Effect – featurette

The Sisterhood of the Daughters of Atlas – featurette

Pay By Play: Scene Breakdown – featurettes Ben Franklin bridge collapse Rooftop battle of the gods Unicorn ride in Philadelphia Epic showdown at the baseball stadium

The Mythology of Shazam! – featurette

Director’s Audio Commentary with David F. Sandberg

Deleted Scenes, Alternate & Extended Scenes

In the meantime, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is still playing in theaters everywhere.

