John Wick: Chapter 4 Knocks Off Shazam! 2 At the Box Office

There was a superhero at the box office over the weekend, but it wasn’t the DC hero formerly known as Captain Marvel. Instead, it was Keanu Reeves’ titular assassin in John Wick: Chapter 4. It landed a $73.5 million opening weekend to finish first, well above Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which finished with $9.7 million in second place.

For Fury of the Gods, that 68% second weekend drop brings its new total to $46.3 million. At this rate, it will finish far behind Morbius‘ $73.9 million 2022 run and become one of the biggest superhero movie flops in recent times. The arrival of John Wick: Chapter 4 also knocked Shazam! 2 out of the majority of its lucrative IMAX screens. The March box office has given the DC superhero flick some unexpectedly strong competition. But the key issue for Fury of the Gods is that audiences have largely turned their backs on it.

Scream VI came very close to overtaking Fury of the Gods this past weekend. It finished in third place with $8.4 million towards its new $89.9 million domestic total. In fourth place, Creed III continues to punch above its weight class with $8.36 million, and $140.88 million to date. Sony’s 65 rounded out the top five with $3.25 million and a very modest total of $27.8 million.

That brings us to the sixth slot, which is now occupied by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It had $2.42 million, bringing its new total to $209.8 million in its sixth weekend. However, this is a movie that opened with $120 million over a holiday weekend a month-and-a-half ago. Since then, Quantumania has continued to drop like a rock and it has yet to match the $216 million domestic total of its predecessor, Ant-Man and the Wasp. Quantumania‘s global take stands at $470 million, and it appears to be destined to be one of the few MCU movies that fails to break even.

In seventh place, Cocaine Bear had $2.09 million, and $62.1 million to date, while Jesus Revolution held on to eighth with $2 million and $49 million as its new total. Champions came in ninth place with $1.54 million, and $13.5 million so far. And rounding out what will likely be its last appearance in the top ten, Avatar: The Way of Water took tenth place with $1.4 million. Its new domestic total is $680.4 million.

