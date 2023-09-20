Blue Beetle 4K, Blu-ray and Digital Release Dates Set

Warner Bros. has set the Blue Beetle 4K, Blu-ray and Digital release dates for the home media release of this year’s Xolo Maridueña-led DC movie.

Blue Beetle is set to release digitally on Tuesday, September 26. It’ll cost $24.99 to purchase digitally and $19.99 to rent for 48 hours. This will be followed by its 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on Tuesday, October 31.

“Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it,” reads the movie‘s official synopsis. “As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.”

It was directed by Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) from a screenplay adapted by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Miss Bala). Cobra Kai breakout Xolo Maridueña starred in Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios’ first stand-alone Latino-led superhero movie as Jaime Reyes.