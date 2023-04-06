Joker: Folie à Deux Wraps Filming, Director Shares New Photos

Audiences are still more than a year away from returning to Todd Phillips’ Scorsese-inspired vision of Gotham City in Joker: Folie à Deux. Regardless, the sequel has just crossed a major milestone as it inches closer to its theatrical debut. Taking to his official Instagram page, Phillips announced that Folie à Deux has finally wrapped production. And to celebrate the occasion, he also shared two new photos featuring the movie’s two main characters.

Joaquin Phoenix reprises Oscar-winning role as the title character (a.k.a. Arthur Fleck) alongside franchise newcomer Lady Gaga, who will appear as Arthur’s love interest, Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychiatrist who falls in love with her new patient and later assumes the persona of Harley Quinn.

Both of Phillips’ images show the actors decked out in full clown makeup, while his caption thanks them and the remaining cast and crew for their hard work over the last four months. Phillips also added that he intends to spend the foreseeable future planted in front of an edit bay to finish post-production. But thankfully he has plenty of time — the film doesn’t hit theaters for another 18 months. You can view Phillips’ post below.

In addition to Phoenix, Folie à Deux is bringing Zazie Beetz back as Sophie Dumond, Arthur’s neighbor from the original Joker. The film will also introduce new characters played by Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey.

Story details remain scarce, but the sequel reportedly boasts a handful of song-and-dance numbers which will utilize the musical talent of its two leads. Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, who also won an Oscar for her work on the first film, is returning to score the next installment as well.

Joker: Folie à Deux will hit theaters on October 4, 2024.

