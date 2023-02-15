Todd Phillips Reveals First Photo of Lady Gaga in Joker Sequel

Filming for Joker: Folie à Deux is currently underway. The Joker sequel will reportedly depict a love story featuring Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker and Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn. So in honor of Valentine’s Day, director Todd Phillips revealed the first photo of Lady Gaga as her character in the Joker sequel.

On his Instagram, Phillips shared a photo of Gaga’s Harley romantically looking into the eyes of Phoenix’s Joker, whose real name is Arthur Fleck. Gaga is believed to be playing some variations of Joker’s love/abuse interest, Dr. Harleen Quinzel, better known as Harley Quinn. In the photo, Joker is sporting clown makeup, with some of his makeup running off above Quinn’s lips.

View Phillips’s Instagram post below.

Production on Folie à Deux began in December 2022. Phillips shared a photo of Phoenix in character to mark the start of production. Besides Phoenix, the only actor set to reprise their role from Joker is Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond, Arthur’s former neighbor. Brendan Gleeson, Jacob Lofland, Harry Lawtey, and Catherine Keener were all cast in undisclosed roles.

Returning to direct Folie à Deux is Phillips from a script he co-wrote with Scott Silver. Phillips and Silver received an Oscar nomination for their screenplay on Joker. Phillips additionally garnered Oscar nominations for Best Director and Best Picture. Hildur Guðnadóttir, who won the Oscar for her Joker score, will compose the music for Folie à Deux.

Joker: Folie à Deux will arrive in theaters on October 4, 2024.

