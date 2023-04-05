Chris Pratt Addresses MCU Future as Star-Lord After GotG Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is shaping up to be an emotional farewell for both characters onscreen and creatives behind the scenes. James Gunn is heading to DC full-time, and Dave Bautista is moving on from Drax. Who else might make their final appearance? Chris Pratt, who plays the leader of the Guardians, Peter Quill/Star-Lord, is now contemplating his MCU future after GotG Vol. 3.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Pratt spoke about the upcoming Guardians film and where his character stands in the future of the MCU. Pratt teased that he would play Quill again. However, Pratt did some mental gymnastics to arrive at that answer to keep his character’s fate unknown in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Pratt invoked Gamora’s return after she died in Avengers: Infinity War to show there are “ways for people to come back from the dead.”

“By saying that I don’t feel like I’m done, it shouldn’t go into spoiler territory. I don’t want that to be like, ‘Oh, well, Chris Pratt says that Peter Quill doesn’t die.,'” Pratt said. “That’s not what I’m saying. What I’m saying is, even if I do die in this, there’s a way to bring me back. So If you’re talking about, like, practically, can Peter Quill come back? The answer will always be yes.”

Pratt established how Quill could find his way back into the MCU. However, does he even want to return?

“Now if you’re saying to me, Chris Pratt the actor, do I want to reprise my role as Peter Quill and is there mileage left in the character and do I have the bandwidth or headspace for that? I do,” Pratt said. “I’d be interested in playing the character again.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5.

