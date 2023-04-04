Russell Crowe Says Kraven the Hunter Is “Unexpectedly Dark”

The next addition to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe will be Kraven the Hunter. Aaron Taylor-Johnson will star as Sergei Kravinoff / Kraven, a big-game hunter who in the comics became one of Spider-Man’s biggest adversaries. Most of the film’s details have been kept under wraps, and no official images or trailers have been released. However, one of the film’s stars, Russell Crowe, teased with CBR how Kraven the Hunter establishes an ominous environment.

“I’ve talked to J.C. Chandor, the director. He’s really excited about what he’s got in front of him and really excited about the way people will receive it.” Crowe said. “I think I can sort of pass on that one of the things he said, that it’s just an unexpectedly dark world.”

EXCLUSIVE: Russell Crowe gives an update on Sony's Kraven the Hunter, calling the upcoming comic book movie "unexpectedly dark." pic.twitter.com/eLHk8y2eMU — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) April 3, 2023

Crowe mentioned that he has not seen the film yet. He also shared that there will be “another round of shooting” that he will take part in, which is set to happen in a few weeks. Crowe’s role remains undisclosed at this time. However, there have been unconfirmed reports that he’ll play Nikolai Kravinoff, the father of Kraven.

Kraven the Hunter is directed by Chandor from a screenplay by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk. Aside from Taylor-Johnson and Crowe, the film’s cast includes Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Christopher Abbott, and Alessandro Nivola

Kraven the Hunter arrives in theaters on October 6, 2023.

Are you interested in seeing the dark world of Kraven the Hunter? Tell us what you think in the comment section below!

