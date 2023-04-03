Blue Beetle Trailer Brings Light Body Horror to the Big-Screen DCU

Viewers expecting Blue Beetle to be a light-hearted tale of a young superhero might be surprised at the first transformation scene shown in the trailer, which looks like a cross between Alien and Star Trek Borg assimilation. This costume seems to want Jaime Reyes’ body in the worst way. The bonus is that once it’s in him, he can fly to outer space, slice buses apart, and generate giant anime swords. The suit actually says it can generate anything; it says something about Jaime that he goes directly to giant anime sword.

Xolo Mariduena looks to bring the same charisma — and fighting skills — that made him a fan favorite on Cobra Kai, holding his own against Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. And of course George Lopez is his angry uncle, getting off a great line at the trailer’s end which cements this movie in the DC Universe.

It does look like there may be a classic beetle ship, and Susan Sarandon’s Victoria Kord seemingly has a right to get angry. Why shouldn’t an older person get a super suit, rather than someone who’s already young, handsome, and full of potential? Whether her familiar surname has further ramifications for DC continuity remains to be seen. Blue Beetle got made with current DC movie continuity in mind, but nothing in it seems to contradict any potential reboot.

