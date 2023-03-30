Former Marvel Executive Joe Quesada Joins Amazon Studios

Last year, Joe Quesada left Marvel after spending twenty four years with the company. Now, via The Hollywood Reporter, Quesada has landed at Amazon Studios with a deal to develop films and TV series based on new and existing comic book properties.

Quesada broke into the comic industry in 1990 as an artist, and he later branched out to become a writer and an editor as well. In 1998, Quesada and his creative partner, Jimmy Palmiotti, were hired by Marvel to oversee the Marvel Knights line relaunch of Daredevil, Black Widow, Inhumans, Punisher, and other neglected heroes. Their success on the line led Quesada to be named Marvel’s editor-in-chief in 2000. He left that role in 2011 to become Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer, before being promoted again in 2019 to Executive Vice President and Creative Director.

“I can’t begin to express just how thrilled I am to be joining the Amazon Studios family,” said Quesada in a statement. “From the moment Nick Pepper, Matt King and the team approached me, it was clear we spoke the same language and shared the same creative goals. What was also clear is that they’re creating a collaborative environment and unique methodology that I’m surprised no one has yet thought to implement, but I’m certain will be quickly imitated.”

Amazon’s Nick Pepper shared a statement of his own to welcome Quesada to the company.

“Joe has been a singular and influential creative force guiding some of the most iconic storytelling that exists today,” said Pepper. “The opportunity to bring his expertise and vision to Amazon Studios presents a world of possibilities and we can’t wait to see what he brings to life next.”

Two of Amazon Prime Video’s biggest original shows, The Boys and Invincible, were both based on comic book series. Amazon is also collaborating with Sony Pictures Television on shows based on the Spider-Man ancillary characters under Sony’s control. The first series under that pact is likely to be Silk: Spider Society.

For now, there’s no indication which project Quesada will work on first for Amazon.

Are you intrigued about what Joe Quesada can bring to Amazon Studios? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!

Photo Credit: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Recommended Reading: Silk Vol. 0: The Life and Times of Cindy Moon

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.