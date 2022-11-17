Walking Dead Showrunner Angela Kang Joins Silk: Spider Society

It’s been over a year since we heard a proper update about Sony’s planned live-action series based on Marvel’s Silk. Back in June 2021, Tom Spezialy signed on to be the showrunner. However, The Hollywood Reporter indicates that there is now a new writer at the helm: Angela Kang, the showrunner of the last few seasons of The Walking Dead. Kang also recently dropped out of the Daryl Dixon TWD spinoff to sign a new deal with Amazon.

Additionally, the series has a new name: Silk: Spider Society. It’s based on the Marvel heroine Silk a.k.a. Cindy Moon. In Marvel’s comic book continuity, Cindy was bitten by the same radioactive spider that gave Peter Parker his Spider-Man abilities. However, Cindy spent most of her formative years locked away in order to protect her from an otherworldly threat.

THR also reveals that Silk: Spider Society is coming to Epix in the United States, which is known as MGM+ internationally. Afterwards, it will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the producers behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, are also attached to produce Silk.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be joining the Amazon Studios family for this next chapter of my career,” said Kang in a statment. “I look forward to working with the executive team on diverse, character-forward, watercooler shows for a global audience and am so excited to dive in to my first challenge — bringing Korean-American superhero Silk to life on screen.”

“Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Sony’s recent live-action and animated reimagining of the Spider-Man franchise has represented some of the most dynamic superhero storytelling in film,” added Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. “Together with Angela Kang’s creative vision, we couldn’t be more pleased to bring Silk: Spider Society to our MGM+ and Prime Video customers.”

This news confirms the long-standing rumors that Sony and Amazon were in talks to produce series based upon Marvel’s Spider-Man-adjacent characters. But beyond Silk, no other characters in this deal have been confirmed.

