Film Executive Victoria Alonso Has Left Marvel Studios

Although Kevin Feige has become Marvel’s most recognizable executive, he’s not the only one in a position of power at the studio. For the better part of two decades, Victoria Alonso worked alongside Feige and the Marvel Studios team as she rose to the rank of Marvel’s President of Physical, Post Production, VFX and Animation. However, The Hollywood Reporter and Variety have confirmed that Alonso left Marvel Studios last Friday.

The reasons behind Alonso’s departure are unclear, but it marks the end of her 17-year run with the company. Alonso joined Marvel in 2005, back when the MCU was still in the very early stages of development. Her initial role in the company was Executive Vice President of Visual Effects and Postproduction.

Starting in 2008 with Iron Man, Alonso was promoted to co-producer. That was a role she held on to for most of Marvel’s Phase 1 movies including Iron Man 2, Thor, and Captain America: The First Avenger. In 2012, Alonso was promoted again to executive producer on The Avengers. And that’s been her credited role in every Marvel Studios film and TV series since then. Her most recent promotion to President occurred in 2021.

Presumably Alonso’s departure means that someone else will be named to fill her role at the company. Regardless, Alonso will still be credited in the upcoming MCU projects that worked on.

Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

