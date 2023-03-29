D&D: Honor Among Thieves Promo Reunites Freaks and Geeks Cast

Leave it to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves to give us the Freaks and Geeks reunion we’ve always wanted. It’s been over two decades since NBC nixed the cult TV series after its single season run. But despite only getting 18 episodes, the show made enough of an impact for John Francis Daley to use it to promote his latest effort behind the camera. You can check out a new promo for the film featuring Daley—along with two other familiar faces—below.

Daley — who co-wrote and co-directed Honor Among Thieves with Jonathan Goldstein —starred on Freaks and Geeks as Sam Weir, a nerdy teenager navigating the ups and downs of life at a Michigan high school in the early ‘80s. And in the upcoming film’s latest preview, he seems to reprise his role alongside Samm Levine and Martin Starr, who famously played Sam’s two best friends, Neal Schweiber and Bill Haverchuck. All three characters were die-hard D&D fans, and the scene appears to follow up on one of the Freaks and Geeks finale’s last moments, when the trio started a new campaign. And twenty-three years later, their adventure still hasn’t ended.

The clip contains jokes about how much the actors have aged since their first roll of the dice. There’s even a humorous dig at Daley’s blatant lack of facial hair. But when he says the game should be turned into a movie, his fellow party members can’t help but laugh at the suggestion. In fact, they even go so far as to say that it would never work. Luckily, the early reviews for Honor Among Thieves indicate otherwise.

Aside from Daley, Levine and Starr, Freaks and Geeks notably helped launch the acting careers of Seth Rogen, James Franco, Busy Philipps, and Jason Segel, as well as the filmmaking careers of creator Paul Feig and executive producer Judd Apatow, when it premiered in the fall of 1999. Many of the show’s fans have been holding out hope for a revival since it was cancelled the following year. Regardless, the latest D&D promo might be the closest we ever get to revisiting its titular cast of misfits.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hits theaters this Friday, March 31.

