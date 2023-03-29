Dungeons & Dragons Directors Were Inspired By Indiana Jones

Dr. Indiana Jones may have saved the world multiple times from evil threats like Nazis, cults, and the KGB. However, Jones had his flaws. He was repeatedly captured by his enemies and had a crippling fear of snakes. Despite his failures, Indiana Jones and his resilience provided hope to the audience, which is something directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley sought to include in their film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

In conversation with /Film, Goldstein and Daley shared how they strived to capture the charm from the Indy movies and inject it into their characters. Goldstein and Daley wanted their Dungeons & Dragons movie to feature a sympathetic band of misfits who never had all the right answers.

“That’s a hundred percent the kind of influence that’s in our DNA when we make movies,” Goldstein said. “That idea that yes, you’re in a high adventure fantasy film, but the characters are imperfect.” Goldstein did joke that the only perfect character is Regé-Jean Page’s Xenk Yendar, a noble paladin.

Early reviews of Honor Among Thieves have been positive, calling the film a fun, gripping, swashbuckling adventure. Superhero Hype’s review calls Dungeons & Dragons a “winner” that has the potential to become a “formative fantasy classic” for young kids. The fast-paced, change-on-a-dime storytelling is exactly the tone the filmmakers wanted to implement.

“Some could think that it makes it feel like it’s all over the place, but to us, that sense of chaos and mayhem is exactly what makes it so fun,” Daley said. “Because you have no idea what to expect.”

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves opens in theaters on March 31.

Will Dungeons & Dragons be a box office hit? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below!

