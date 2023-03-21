Dune Writer Jon Spaihts Will Adapt Gears of War For Netflix

Last year, the Gears of War video game franchise took significant steps towards escaping Hollywood’s development Hell when Netflix picked up the rights to adapt it for film and television. Now, via Variety, screenwriter Jon Spaihts has signed on to handle the script for the movie.

Spaihts co-wrote Legendary’s first Dune movie with director Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth. The trio earned an Oscar nomination for their work on the film. Spaihts was also tapped to be the showrunner on HBO Max’s spinoff series, Dune: The Sisterhood. However, he stepped down to focus on the script for Dune: Part Two with Villeneuve. Spaihts’ previous credits include Doctor Strange, The Darkest Hour, Prometheus, Passengers, and the 2017 reboot of The Mummy.

“Gears of War is one of the all-time great action games, with vivid characters, a beautifully designed world, and a combat system that drives home the lethality of war and the importance of standing by your squadmates,” said Spaihts in a statement. “It wants to be cinema, and I’m thrilled to have the chance to help that happen.”

The Coalition, the developer behind the Gears of War franchise, also released a statement in support of the news.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Jon and the Netflix team to bring Gears of War to life. Jon is a master storyteller with a talent for creating epic, science-fiction universes, and he truly loves Gears of War. We couldn’t ask for a better partner to honor our franchise and deliver an authentic story to our fans.”

Given the early state of the project, the Gears of War film may still be several years away. But when it premieres, it will be a Netflix original movie.

Are you eager to see what Jon Spaihts brings to the franchise? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Gears of War: The Rise of Raam

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.