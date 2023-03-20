Dungeons & Dragons ‘Team vs. Evil’ Featurette Targets Non-Fans

“You don’t have to know anything about Dungeons & Dragons to get into this story!” exclaims Chris Pine, at the beginning of the latest Honor Among Thieves featurette, dubbed “Team vs. Evil.” Indeed, the reviews and reactions from role-playing game fans and non-fans alike seems extremely positive so far. But just in case some people still haven’t heard, and are thinking the story somehow depends on knowing specific characters from the game, “Team vs. Evil” spells out the premise very simply.

Other trailers have done this, but also thrown in so much eye candy the plot can be lost. So this time, the emphasis is on a team of thieves stealing the wring item for the wrong person. They inadvertently help unleash a massive evil, and must help to put things right. Rather than emphasizing their game classes, the actors here focus more on what their personalities are.

Take a look in the player below:

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Justice Smith, Rege-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, and Sophia Lillis. It opens in theaters March 31, though Amazon Prime members caught advance screenings nationwide this past weekend. Paramount’s clearly pretty confident that word of mouth will play all to the good. As the song overused in all the TV spots implies, there’s a “Whole Lotta Love” for it so far. Expect Superhero Hype’s review by the end of the week.

Will you see Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves? Or have you already? Let us know in comments below!

