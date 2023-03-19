Bruce Campbell Leaves the Door Open For An Evil Dead Return

Following the cancellation of Ash vs. Evil Dead in 2018, Bruce Campbell seemingly closed the door on his role as Ash Williams. However, the end is never quite the end with Ash. Campbell has subsequently lent his voice and likeness to the video games Dead by Daylight and Evil Dead: The Game. But getting Campbell to come back in live-action may prove to be a bit more difficult.

Via EW, Campbell was interviewed by Fangoria alongside his frequent Evil Dead collaborators Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert. And Campbell put his return as Ash squarely on the shoulders of Raimi and his willingness to direct another Evil Dead movie.

“I’ll go on record here!” said Campbell. “These guys don’t scare me! I worked on Xena, so nothing scares me. If Sam says, ‘I, Sam Raimi, will direct another Evil Dead movie,’ then I, Bruce Campbell, will consider being in it. I don’t want to be Ash, tended to by other people. Sam’s the meanest director I’ve ever worked with, and Ash needs a little bit of that to shine.”

“And I think Sam’s the only director now who I won’t punch in the face making an Evil Dead movie! I’m just saying,” added Campbell. “I’ve called Rob and Sam out, I’m not the coward that they think I am; I just want the right circumstances. Because Sam, even though he’s done studio movies, he’s still a good director! So, I want Sam! I’ll do it for Sam.”

In his response, Raimi was noncommittal about returning to helm the franchise he started with Campbell and Tapert in 1981. However, the trio are producing Evil Dead Rise, the upcoming film directed by Lee Cronin. It will hit theaters on Friday, April 21.

Do you want to see the original Evil Dead team reunite for a new sequel with Campbell back as Ash? Let us know in the comment section below!

