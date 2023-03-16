The upcoming sequel to Silent Hill is picking up steam. Deadline is reporting that Jeremy Irvine and Hannah Emily Anderson have been cast in the leading roles for Return to Silent Hill.

Irvine’s previous credits include War Horse, The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. and the Jason Bourne TV spinoff series, Treadstone. Anderson may be best known for her role as Eleanor Bonneville in Jigsaw, the eighth movie in the Saw series. Her other credits include a leading part in USA Network’s television adaption of The Purge, and a small cameo as Jean Grey’s mother, Elaine, in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Return To Silent Hill is based upon Silent Hill 2, the second installment of the long-running video game horror franchise. Irvine and Anderson will play the doomed couple, James and Mary Sunderland. Before the events of the game, Mary passed away. Inexplicably, James receives a letter from Mary three years later asking him to meet her in Silent Hill. However, once James arrives, he discovers that all Hell is breaking loose in the small town. And nothing is as it appears to be.

If the movie is following the game closely, then Anderson will also portray Maria, a woman who is Mary’s doppelganger. Unfortunately for James, Maria doesn’t know who he is or anything about Mary.

Christophe Gans, the director of the first Silent Hill movie, will return to helm this sequel. Gans also co-wrote the script with Sandra Vo-Anh and William Josef Schneider,

“Return to Silent Hill is a mythological love story about someone so deeply in love, they’re willing to go to hell to save someone,” said Gans in a statement. “I’m delighted to have the wonderful talents of both Jeremy Irvine and Hannah Emily Anderson take us on this journey into a psychological horror world that I hope will both satisfy and surprise fans of Silent Hill.”

The film will begin production next month in Germany and Eastern Europe. But for now, Return To Silent Hill does not have a release date.

Photo Credits: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for DKMS and JB Lacroix/ WireImage via Getty Images

