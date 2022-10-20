Christophe Gans Will Direct Return to Silent Hill Feature Film

The Silent Hill franchise has been largely dormant for the last decade, since the most recent game and the most recent movie were both released in 2012. However, Konami has big plans for a Silent Hill comeback. In addition to some upcoming games, a new Silent Hill feature film is on the way from director Christophe Gans, the man who helmed the original movie in 2006.

Gans did not return for the first sequel, Silent Hill: Revelation, which was largely based on Silent Hill 3. Sean Bean, Radha Mitchell, Deborah Kara Unger, and Roberto Campanella reprised their roles from the first movie. But it’s unknown if any of them will appear in the upcoming project.

In the video featurette below, Gans revealed that the new sequel, Return to Silent Hill, is largely inspired by the 2001 video game Silent Hill 2. The story of that game followed James Sunderland, a man who was lured to the doomed town of Silent Hill by a letter from his late wife, Maria. And despite Maria’s death years before, the letter tells James that she is waiting for him there.

Speaking of Silent Hill 2, Konami revealed that the game is getting a remake from Bloober Team that will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive for 12 months. Silent Hill veterans, artist Masahiro Ito and series composer Akira Yamaoka, will also return for the new Silent Hill 2 remake. The game will run on Unreal Engine 5 and utilize a new over-the-shoulder camera and “upgraded combat.”

As for the future of the series, Silent Hill f will be an original story set in 1960s Japan. The Japanese author known as Ryūkishi07 is penning the story.

The final new game announced during the presentation was Silent Hill: Townfall. This game is being produced by Annapurna Interactive, the company behind Stray, and No Code Studios.

Konami didn’t release dates or platform information for either Silent Hill: f or Silent Hill: Townfall.

