Zack Snyder Shares Cryptic Darkseid Teaser

Earlier today, James Gunn officially confirmed that he will direct Superman: Legacy, the first film in the new DCU. The last director to helm a Superman movie was Zack Snyder in 2013 with Man of Steel. He went on to direct Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. However, Snyder’s vision was not fully realized until Zack Snyder’s Justice League hit HBO Max in 2021. That was the end of Snyder’s involvement with DC movies, or so we thought until he dropped a Darkseid teaser online.

Within the short video, the voice of Darkseid warns viewers to save the date for April 28-30. Beyond that, there are no details about what this is about, or what Snyder is promoting.

That said, we can make some educated guesses. First, we can eliminate the possibility [as some fans have called for on social media] that Warner Bros. Discovery would ever sell the DC franchise to Netflix so Snyder could finish his Justice League trilogy. That was never going, and it was always an unrealistic notion.

The next possibility is that Snyder could have set up a return project at the newly reformed DC Studios under the guidance of James Gunn and Peter Safran . But that is also somewhat unlikely given the director’s efforts to turn Rebel Moon into a Star Wars-like franchise on Netflix.

It should also be said that the April 28-30 dates don’t correspond to any major comic convention this year. So if we had to guess what the Darkseid teaser means, it could just be a charity screening event of Zack Snyder’s DC films. However, that’s just a guess until we have more info from Snyder himself.

What do you think the new teaser means? Share your theories in the comment section below!

