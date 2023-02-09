James Gunn Says Zack Snyder Supports the New DC Universe

With the announcement of a full slate of films and TV shows without Zack Snyder’s involvement, it should have been enough to assure fans that his take on the DC Universe is officially in the rearview. Regardless, many Snyder devotees refuse to get onboard with co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran’s plans for the franchise’s future. In fact, yet another Snyder-referencing hashtag has sprung up in the wake of last week’s jam-packed DC presentation, with fans urging Warner Bros. to sell the SnyderVerse to Netflix—a proposal so bizarre that even Gunn chimed in to address it.

Taking to Twitter, Gunn revealed his own bemusement at the all-new #SellTheSnyderVerseToNetflix movement. It may be true that Snyder’s fans have had some luck with hashtags in the past. But in this case, Gunn insists that Netflix picking up where HBO Max left off with the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021 is a guaranteed impossibility.

I have to say, this has got to be the wackiest hashtag ever since 1) Netflix hasn’t expressed any such interest (although we’ve discussed other stuff) & 2) Zack hasn’t expressed any interest & seems to be happy doing what he’s doing (and, yes, we too have talked). — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 9, 2023

Gunn also promised that there isn’t any bad blood between his camp and Snyder’s. On the contrary, Snyder has already given Gunn and Safran his blessing to usher in the next era of DC.

He contacted me to express his support about my choices. He’s a great guy. Again, he seems really happy with the massive world building he’s doing now. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 9, 2023

The first film to be released under DC Studios’ new regime will be Superman: Legacy, which is currently being written by Gunn and, much to the disappointment of Snyder fans everywhere, will feature a new actor playing the Man of Steel instead of Henry Cavill. The move will hit theaters in 2025. Meanwhile, Snyder continues to thrive at Netflix, with whom he inked a first-look deal following the premiere of Army of the Dead in 2021. His next project for Netflix, Rebel Moon, premieres on December 22.

Are you glad to see that Gunn and Snyder are on good terms? Let us know in the comment section below!

Photo Credits: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage via Getty Images and Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI

Recommended Reading: Justice League Vol. 1: The Totality

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

Zack Snyder supports. Also Zack Snyder supports.