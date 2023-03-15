James Gunn Confirmed To Direct Superman: Legacy

After months of rumors, it’s now officially confirmed: James Gunn will direct the next Superman movie. Gunn revealed his involvement with Superman: Legacy in December, shortly after he was named co-CEO of DC Studios. But until now, Gunn was only announced as the screenwriter. THR broke the story earlier today about Gunn’s move to the director’s chair. And Gunn quickly shared a message of his own on Twitter.

Yes, I’m directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, “Dude, it’s Dad’s birthday.” I hadn’t realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023

Gunn also shared a personal message about what the film means to him.

“I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn’t understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film and I wouldn’t be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn’t have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved.”

“Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman’s heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes,” continued Gunn. “So I chose to finally take on writing the script. But I was hesitant to direct, despite the constant pestering by Peter Safran and others to commit (sorry, Peter).”

“Just because I write something doesn’t mean I feel it in my bones, visually and emotionally, enough to spend over two years directing it, especially not something of this magnitude,” added Gunn. “But, the long and the short of it is, I love this script, and I’m incredibly excited as we begin this journey.”

Gunn has previously stated that the new film is not an origin story. However, it will feature a younger Clark Kent/Superman who is already established in Metropolis alongside his supporting cast.

At the moment, no cast members have been revealed. But presumably the search for the next Man of Steel is already underway. Superman: Legacy will fly into theaters on Friday, July 11, 2025. It will also be the first film under Gunn and Safran’s new DCU.

Are you glad to hear that James Gunn has been confirmed to helm Superman: Legacy? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Superman: Secret Origin Deluxe Edition

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.