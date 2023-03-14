Across the Spider-Verse Creators Tease Five Different Universes

In 2018, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sent Spider-Men and Spider-Women from multiple worlds into the home dimension of Miles Morales. And later this year, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is going to significantly expand the scale. In a new interview with Empire, the creative team behind the sequel revealed that Miles’ next adventure will take him into five different universes.

According to the report, the universes in question are Gwen Stacy’s world, Earth-65, the city of Mumbattan, home of Spider-Man India, Spider-Man 2099’s stomping grounds, Nueva York, the ’70s inspired New London, the home of Spider-Punk. However, the fifth universe is being “kept tightly under wraps for now.”

“Each world is a robust place,” said co-director Joaquim Dos Santos. “We’ve essentially made five films in one.”

“Our contract with the audience is to bring them something they’ve never seen before,” noted co-writer and executive producer Christopher Miller. “The first film was about bringing characters into Miles’ dimension. This is about Miles heading off into others.”

Miller’s co-writer and producing partner, Phil Lord added that the film “goes hard,” before promising that “the visuals will be jaw-dropping.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit theaters on Friday, June 2.

Are you looking forward to seeing the five different universes in Across the Spider-Verse? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse -The Art of the Movie

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.