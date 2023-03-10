Sony Announces Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Art Book

The cutting-edge animation techniques on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse played a big role in the film’s Oscar-winning success in 2018. It also got fans interested in learning how Miles Morales’ inspiring story was brought to life. And with the filmmakers poised to outdo themselves on the upcoming sequel, that interest is bound to intensify. Fortunately, Abrams Books has us covered. To coincide with the film’s release, Sony is teaming up with the publisher to release Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie, an official behind-the-scenes look at Miles’ new adventure.

Promising the “ultimate deep dive” into the sequel’s production, the book features 300 color photographs showcasing concept art, sketches, character designs, and storyboards. It also contains exclusive insights from the animators themselves. Returning producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller also share their thoughts about how they achieved their vision for the film.

Get your first look at the cover for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Film' from @ABRAMSbooks! Swing behind the scenes of this epic adventure and pre-order your copy now: https://t.co/C1c6V7ewpN pic.twitter.com/fNgnIb00zv — Spider-Man (@SpiderMan) March 9, 2023

The book hails from author Ramin Zahed, who currently serves as the editor-in-chief of Animation Magazine. Zahed previously wrote a similar tie-in for Into the Spider-Verse in 2018. Additionally, his resume boasts making-of books that take a closer look at other animated projects as well, including The Mitchells vs. The Machines, and Love, Death + Robots.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie will be released on July 3, one month after the film hits theaters on June 2. Fans can pre-order the book here.

