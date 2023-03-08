Meet the Dungeons & Dragons Movie Characters by Name

Yesterday, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves revealed a set of character posters that simply labeled them by class. Today, a brand-new featurette introduces our Dungeons & Dragons movie characters by name. Chris Pine‘s bard goes by Edgin, Michelle Rodriguez plays Holga the barbarian, Rege-Jean Page’s paladin is named Xenk, Sophia Lillis’ druid is a shapeshifter named Doric, Justice Smith boasts the moniker of Simon the sorcerer, while you can call Hugh Grant’s untrustworthy rogue Forge. That information was out there on toys and such, but now it’s all assembled in one video, along with the name of Daisy Head’s red wizard, Sofina.

Meet them all in the player below:

At this point we’ve seen a lot of the key sizzle scenes before, but there appear to be at least a few new shots in there. By now the movie has made its light-hearted, lore-heavy tone pretty clear. It looks to stay faithful to mythological elements, while keeping the sort of trash-talking element that an actual game of D&D might produce among friends. The Stranger Things kids would probably approve.

Per official synopsis, “A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.”

The movie hits theaters March 31. Will you show up opening day? Let us know in comments.

Recommended Reading: Dungeons & Dragons: Fell’s Five

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.