Dungeons & Dragons Adds Character Posters, International Trailer

A new international trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves actually leads with the property’s key traits: a dungeon and a dragon! It’s already one up on the last prior attempt at a theatrical film. It also offers snippets of new action sequences, as well as bits we’ve already seen, like the owlbear going crazy and the corpse answering five questions. Like all others so far, this trailer uses Led Zeppelin so heavily that fans may feel disappointed now if “Whole Lotta Love” isn’t in the movie too.

Take a look in the player below:

The official synopsis reads: “A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.”

Seven new character posters emphasize the character classes rather than their names, and for the first time really give a spotlight to Daisy Head as the red wizard. You can view all of those below.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves bows in theaters March 31. Will you be there opening day to roll the dice on it? Let us know in comments.

Recommended Reading: Dungeons & Dragons: Fell’s Five

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.