Haunted Mansion Teaser Assembles a New Team of Ghost Hunters

Nearly two full decades ago, Disney’s first attempt at a Haunted Mansion movie landed with a thud. But the studio is taking another stab at the property this summer with a top-notch cast and a heightened scare factor. Ahead of its July opening, the first trailer for the film has arrived online, revealing a more faithful take on the ride that inspired it.

The trailer introduces viewers to Rosario Dawson’s Gabbie and her nine-year-old son, Travis (Chase Dillon), both of whom appear dressed in period clothing despite the film’s modern-day setting. And although the cobwebs and spooky chandeliers should have tipped them off immediately, the two are ultimately surprised to learn that their new house in New Orleans is a haven for all manner of ghouls and ghosts. To ward off these evil spirits, Gabbie calls in the big guns. Namely, a motley crew of paranormal experts ranging from a priest (Owen Wilson) to a psychic (Tiffany Haddish) to a historian (Danny DeVito). There’s also LaKeith Stanfield’s Ben Matthias, who is reluctant to help until he’s offered a hefty payday for his efforts.

From the look of things, the reboot won’t stray too far from Disney’s typical family-friendly vibe. But with Justin Simien (Dear White People, Bad Hair) directing, we might be able to expect a much bolder vision. Or at the very least, bolder than the 2003 film starring Eddie Murphy. Noticeably absent from the preview are Jared Leto as the Hatbox Ghost and Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota, two major staples from the original Disneyland attraction. Regardless, there are still plenty of recognizable locales to get the nostalgia juices flowing.

Yesterday, Disney also released a new teaser poster for Haunted Mansion to get viewers ready for the trailer reveal. But following its premiere, the studio debuted some fresh key art that highlights the principal cast. Check it out below.

Haunted Mansion will hit theaters on July 28.

