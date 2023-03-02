Chris Pine Expresses His Frustration With Star Trek 4

Just over a year ago, Paramount announced that the long-stalled Star Trek 4 would finally go forward with the Kelvin timeline cast. However, director Matt Shakman subsequently departed the sequel to direct Fantastic Four for Marvel Studios. This has proven to be a source of frustration for Chris Pine, the actor who has played the younger Captain Kirk in the reboot films since 2009. And in a new feature with Esquire, Pine didn’t hold back on his thoughts.

“I don’t know anything,” said Pine. “In Star Trek land, the actors are usually the last people to find out anything. I know costume designers that have read scripts before the actors.” Is it weird, I ask, to be the captain and know so little about what you’re signing on to?”

“I would say it’s frustrating,” continued Pine. “It doesn’t really foster the greatest sense of partnership, but it’s how it’s always been. I love the character. I love the people. I love the franchise. But to try to change the system in which things are created—I just can’t do it. I don’t have the energy.”

Within the same feature, Star Trek and Star Trek Into Darkness director J.J. Abrams provided an update on Star Trek 4. Abrams is still producing the film, and he noted that the project is still looking for a director. He also hyped it up a bit.

“I will say it’s the first time [since the original reboot] that we have a story that feels as compelling as the first one,” said Abrams.

For now, it’s anyone’s guess when or if Star Trek 4 will come to pass.

Do you share the frustration of Chris Pine with the various Star Trek 4 delays? Let us know in the comment section below!

