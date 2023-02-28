Shazam! 2 Director Says James Gunn Made No Changes

The new DC Universe is set to kick off in 2025, but until then, the previous DCEU still has a few films yet to be released. One of those films is Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the sequel to 2019’s Shazam! When James Gunn became the new co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran, an Internet rumor began that the Shazam sequel underwent reshoots with Gunn adding in new scenes. However, Director David F. Sandberg addressed the rumors surrounding Gunn and his involvement with Shazam! 2.

On Reddit, a user posted a rumor about Gunn adding a scene with characters from Gunn’s Peacemaker. Sandberg responded to the post, explaining how Gunn added nothing to Shazam! 2.

“No,” Sandberg said when asked if Gunn put in any scenes. “The finished movie was delivered end of October last year, so right before he officially began the job.”

Sandberg continued elaborating on his comments, saying Shazam! 2 does not change or adjust the new DC universe. Therefore, no changes were necessary. If any characters cross over, they always did.

“Sometimes productions can add scenes or do changes very last minute but nothing has changed on Shazam!, “Sandberg said. “It’s a freestanding story and they’ve told me it doesn’t affect or interfere with future DC plans so no reason to change anything.”

Does the lack of changes mean Fury of the Gods will be the final sendoff for these characters? There are no announced plans for the characters from Shazam! inthe DC Universes Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. The box office return might be the biggest factor in determining the future of Shazam!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods arrives in theaters on March 17.

