Shazam! Fury of the Gods Spot Reveals New Anthea Footage

Most of Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ marketing has focused on the combined star power of Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, who appear as two of the film’s lead villains, Hespera and Kalypso. But there’s also a third Daughter of Atlas who keeps getting sidelined as the movie continues its run on the promotional circuit. So whenever there’s even a hint of new footage featuring her character, it’s kind of a big deal. Ahead of its release next month, Warner Bros. has debuted a new TV spot and poster for Fury of the Gods shows more of Rachel Zegler’s Anthea. You can check out both of them below.

Zegler previously broke out with her role as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story in 2021. Because of this, her appearance in Fury of the Gods is highly-anticipated. Earlier previews indicate that Anthea wields the power to bend matter to her will. However, her near-absence from promotional materials has us wondering if she’s really as evil as her sisters. But although Anthea is considerably younger than Hespera and Kalypso, she’s still too old to date Jack Dylan Grazer’s Freddy Freeman, who learns the hard way that she is over 6,000 years old.

The video’s low quality also prompted director David F. Sandberg to chime in with a joke about the color saturation:

We decided to go pretty bold with the color grading on this film. If it doesn't look exactly like this in your theater please complain to management. https://t.co/vH6mPZLrrW — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) February 21, 2023

Earlier this week, Collider confirmed Fury of the Gods’ runtime to be two hours and 10 minutes, making it two minutes shorter than the original Shazam! in 2019. And unfortunately, this might not be the only way the film will fall short of its predecessor. Box Office Pro is currently estimating that the sequel will earn between $43 million and $52 million during its opening weekend, with its overall domestic gross falling somewhere between $101 million and $130 million. Things could always change, but this would find it trailing the performance of Shazam!, which opened with $53.3 million and went on to earn $140.5 million domestically.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will hit theaters on March 17.

