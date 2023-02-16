New Shazam! 2 Preview Announces Ticket Pre-Sale Launch

For the next few weeks, Marvel is expected to dominate the box office with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But come mid-March, it will be DC’s turn to wear the crown with its first movie of the year. Now, fans can officially get a head start on reserving their seats for opening night. Warner Bros. has debuted a new promo for Shazam! Fury of the Gods announcing that as of today, tickets for the sequel are available for pre-order.

The film’s latest preview also boasts some new footage, including fresh glimpses at the Daughters of Atlas. Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler all make their franchise debut as these villainous characters, who are out for revenge against the wizard Shazam and his champion, Billy Batson, for appropriating their powers. Mirren’s Hespera is shown taunting Billy (in his Shazam form) for being a “lost boy” masquerading as a hero. But as menacing as she is, Billy never fails to let his sense of humor win the day.

SHAZAM!⚡️ADVANCE TICKETS ARE NOW AVAILABLE. Tag who you’re taking below ? Only in theaters March 17. https://t.co/XNWyLIQ2f5 pic.twitter.com/0zO2UNwjmK — Shazam! Fury of the Gods (@ShazamMovie) February 16, 2023

Billy isn’t the only target of the daughters’ vengeance. The villains will also square off against the other members of the Shazam family, who got their own taste of Billy’s powers at the end of the previous film. The spot even features a number of scenes where the heroes fly high above the Philadelphia skyline as they battle an army of mythological beasts serving Hespera and her allies.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theaters on March 17.

Will you be pre-ordering tickets for the film?

