Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – What Did You Think?!

Warning: The comment section of this post will have spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania!

The first Marvel movie of the year is here, and Ant-Man 3 has a lot riding on it. This isn’t just the third film in a trilogy, it’s also the first installment of Marvel’s Phase 5. That’s one of the reasons why the film’s villain was the big selling point. It’s also led to the best opening weekend that an Ant-Man movie has ever gotten. But it’s time to make your voices heard. This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

For all of our previous coverage about this film, click here. You can also read our official review.

As mentioned above, a lot of this movie was marketed around Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror. Regardless of what happened in this film, Kang is far from finished. Majors will be back for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Of course, the post-credits scenes made it clear that Kang will return in the immediate future as well.

The rest of the movie is family affair for Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) after they get trapped in the Quantum Realm. It’s a very Star Wars experience for them, complete with aliens as far as the eye can see. This was a visual feast, despite some occasional script moments that just didn’t work. It wasn’t great, but it also wasn’t a Love and Thunder farce.

Now it’s your turn to leave your reviews for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Marvel’s Wasp: Small Worlds

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.