Star Wars: Ahsoka’s Disney+ Premiere Date Moved Up

Star Wars fans will be able to venture back into a galaxy far, far away a little bit earlier than expected. The beloved sci-fi franchise has announced a new premiere date for its latest series, Ahsoka.

Shared on Twitter, Star Wars revealed that Ahsoka will now arrive on Disney+ on Tuesday, August 22 at 6 p.m. PT, instead of on Wednesday, August 23. Star Wars has dubbed the new premiere date, “Tano Tuesday,” after the title character’s last name.

New date, get ready! #Ahsoka, a Star Wars Original series, now arrives August 22 at 6PM PT on@DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/RVGooNQYgS — Star Wars (@starwars) August 18, 2023

What is Ahsoka about?

Announced by Lucasfilm in December 2020, Ahsoka is set roughly five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983). It takes place in the same period as The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and the upcoming Skeleton Crew. Rosario Dawson reprises her role from previous Star Wars media as former Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano, who investigates an emerging threat to the galaxy following the fall of the Empire.

Joining Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano in the forthcoming series will be several fan-favorite characters from the beloved animated series, Star Wars Rebels, including Grand Admiral Thrawn, portrayed by Lars Mikkelsen. The actor previously voiced the iconic villain during the third and fourth seasons of Rebels.

Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, and Ezra Bridger will also be making their live-action debuts in Ahsoka, portrayed by Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Eman Esfandi, respectively. Hera’s astromech droid C1-10P “Chopper” will also appear.

Other cast members include the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, a mercenary and former Jedi who survived Order 66; and Ivanna Sakhno as Baylan’s apprentice and dark force user Shin Hati. Hayden Christensen and Genevieve O’Reilly will also make guest appearances as their respective Star Wars characters Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader and Mon Mothma.

Ahsoka premieres on Disney+ on August 22.