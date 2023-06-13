Disney Release Date Shake-up for Marvel, Star Wars, and Avatar Movies

Several Disney release date changes have been made as the company updated its release calendar, altering the dates of numerous Marvel, Star Wars, and Avatar movies

In terms of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, there have been quite a few changes. Captain America: Brave New World has been moved back nearly three months from May 3, 2024 to July 26, 2024, while Thunderbolts has had its July 26, 2024 premiere date changed to December 20, 2024. Blade has once more been moved as well, this time from September 6, 2024 to February 14, 2025.

Deadpool 3 has been moved ahead, as the November 8, 2024 release date has been swapped to May 3, 2024. Fantastic 4 was delayed from February 14, 2025 to May 2, 2025, with both Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars also facing delays. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was pushed back a year from May, 2, 2025 to May 1, 2026 while Avengers: Secret Wars was similarly changed from May 1, 2026 to May 7, 2027.

On the Star Wars side of things, two untitled Star Wars movies had their release dates set. The first went from December 19, 2025 to May 22, 2026, while a second untitled Star Wars movie was dated for December 18, 2026.

All three currently scheduled main Avatar movies have seen substantial delays, starting with Avatar 3 being pushed back a year from December 20, 2024 to December 19, 2025. Avatar 4, originally set to drop on December 18, 2026, is now releasing on December 21, 2029, while Avatar 5’s premiere date has been delayed from December 22, 2028 to December 19, 2031.

Additionally, Fede Álvarez’s untitled Alien movie received a release date of August 16, 2024 as part of the calendar update, while the live-action Moana remake was moved forward from July 2, 2025 to June 27, 2025.