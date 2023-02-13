Super Mario Bros. Movie Super Bowl Spot is a Plumbing Ad

Unless you grew up in the late ’80s and loved all things Nintendo, then you may not remember The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!. That was the short-lived series where former wrestler Captain Lou Albano and Danny Wells respectively starred as Mario and Luigi in both animation and in live-action segments. Nintendo hasn’t exactly embraced the cartoon in the decades since its release. However, The Super Mario Bros. Movie Super Bowl spot is using The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!‘s opening theme as a commercial jingle for a Mario Bros. plumbing ad.

Long before the brothers went to the Mushroom Kingdom, they were plumbers on Earth. And the Super Bowl spot plays up their chosen profession in an amusingly cheesy way.

Note that if you actually call the number in the ad, 929-556-2746, you will get a prerecorded message from Luigi. Texting the number will get an offer to signup for emails. Similarly, the Mario Brothers’ official site, SMBPlumbing.com, leads to bios for the bros, and even some good and bad reviews for their services.

Chris Pratt stars in the movie as Mario, with Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Jack Black as Bowser. Seth Rogen also stars as Donkey Kong, alongside Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will hit theaters on April 7.

