“Big Game” Hunts Adam Driver In 65 Super Bowl Spot

Today is all about the Big Game, Super Bowl LVII. However, Sony’s latest TV spot for the upcoming sci-fi movie, 65, can’t resist pointing out that “Big Game” meant something different millions of years ago. That’s why Adam Driver’s Mills finds himself being hunted down by dinosaurs on a prehistoric Earth. And at this point in time, it’s their world, not his.

The basic setup for the film is that Mills is a starship pilot in the far future of humankind. Unfortunately, a serious mishap literally sends Mills’ ship crashing into the past with little hope for recovery. Also, he’s not alone. A young woman named Koa has survived the crash as well, and they may be the only humans alive on Earth. Assuming they live, of course.

Ariana Greenblatt co-stars in the film as Koa, with Nika King as Alya, and Chloe Coleman in an undisclosed role. As you may have guessed, there won’t be a lot of human characters in this movie. The real stars are the CG dinosaurs. They just don’t get top billing.

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods co-wrote and co-directed 65, and produced the film alongside Sam Raimi. It will hit theaters on Friday, March 10.

What do you think about the latest TV spot for 65? Let us know in the comment section below!

