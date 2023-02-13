Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Super Bowl Ad Starts the Party

There are a lot of movies getting new full-length trailers today, just in time for the Super Bowl. However, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is not one of them. Instead, the first live-action Dungeons & Dragons movie in over a decade got a brief Honor Among Thieves Super Bowl ad which brings a party of adventurers together for a new adventure.

Chris Pine is headlining the film as Edgin the Bard, the would-be leader of a group of thieves. We get the impression that they usually aren’t very successful crooks. Regardless, their recent recent success has given their one-time ally, Forge Fitzwilliam (Hugh Grant), the chance to grasp ultimate power over the realm. Now, this gang of thieves will have to find it within themselves to become heroes in order to save everyone from Fitzwilliam’s evil ambitions.

Michelle Rodriguez co-stars in the film as a barbarian named Holga, with Regé-Jean Page as Xenk the Paladin, Justice Smith as a sorcerer named Simon, and Sophia Lillis as Doric. She’s a tiefling Druid, in case you were wondering. But it would take too long to explain what a tiefling is, so just let that one go as half-human.

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley co-directed the film from a script they wrote with Michael Gilio.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will hit theaters everywhere on March 31.

