Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Gets a New Trailer

It’s been almost eleven years since the last Dungeons & Dragons live-action film culminated with a direct-to-DVD release. Regardless, the long-running tabletop RPG franchise is getting a cinematic fresh start in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. You don’t necessarily need to know anything about D&D to enjoy the film. And in the newest trailer, it seems to leaning a bit heavier on comedy than adventure.

Chris Pine headlines the film as Edgin the Bard, the leader of a rogue band of mercenaries. As Edgin explains the trailer, he and his friends were tricked into helping Forge Fitzwilliam (Hugh Grant) gain an object of incredible power. However, they now have the unenviable task of stopping Forge’s evil plans before they face certain doom.

Let’s get this party started. Watch the brand-new trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Only in theatres March 31, 2023. #DnDMovie



To sign-up for exclusive updates: https://t.co/Vs6hoSqIAX pic.twitter.com/L0nxg97LFg — Dungeons & Dragons Movie (@DnDMovie) January 23, 2023

Michelle Rodriguez co-stars as a barbarian named Holga, with Regé-Jean Page as Xenk the Paladin, Justice Smith as sorcerer called Simon, and Sophia Lillis as the tiefling Druid, Doric.

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley co-directed the film, and co-wrote the script with Michael Gilio. The movie will make its debut at SXSW in early March before its wider opening.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will hit theaters everywhere on March 31.

