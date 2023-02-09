New Super Mario Bros. Movie Poster Has Luigi Seeing Ghosts

It wouldn’t be a Super Mario Bros. Movie if Mario’s fraternal twin brother wasn’t tagging along for the ride. Fortunately, Luigi is set to major role in the new film from Universal and Illumination. But just like in Nintendo’s original video games, it looks like Mario will be forced to help his younger sibling out of a jam on more than one occasion. With two months to go until its release, Universal (via Twitter) has premiered a new Super Mario Bros. Movie poster featuring Luigi (voiced by Charlie Day) and a handful of spooky adversaries.

Although he’s definitely the less-famous Mario brother, Luigi has proven to be a fan-favorite character over the last 40 years. He has also headlined a few video games of his own, including Nintendo’s Luigi’s Mansion series. Judging by the poster, the upcoming film borrows a handful of elements from those games, which is bound to make players happy. The new key art shows Day’s character with his hands tied as he’s escorted across a river of lava by an army of Shy Guys. Behind them, more of these hooded ghouls approach in a hot air balloon, ready to attack at a moment’s notice.

You can view the new poster for the film below.

Presumably, the Shy Guys are also in league with Bowser (Jack Black), who is looking to collect every Super Star he can get his hands on and conquer all the known kingdoms in the world.

Chris Pratt is headlining the film as Mario, with Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad. The voice cast also includes Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed The Super Mario Bros. Movie from a script by Matthew Fogel. The film will hit theaters on April 7.

