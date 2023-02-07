New Quantumania Clip Shows Ant-Man and Kang’s First Meeting

Most of the early reactions to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania have universally hailed Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror as a welcome addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This certainly bodes well for the character’s future role in the ongoing Multiverse Saga. But for now, the time-traveling supervillain has smaller fish to fry. Rotten Tomatoes has debuted a new clip from the upcoming sequel that shows Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) meeting Majors’ antagonist for the first time. However, it turns out that Kang has tangled with other superheroes before.

Within the clip, Scott and Kang are introduced inside a darkened chamber where Scott’s daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton), appears to have been imprisoned behind an energy field. As soon as the villain arrives, Scott immediately shifts into Avenger-mode, telling Kang that his teammates are on their way. Unfortunately, Kang isn’t the least bit intimidated by the threat. If anything, he sounds intrigued by the mention of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, wondering out loud if Scott is one of the Avengers he killed in the past.

You can watch the new clip in the player below.

The clip features some of the Ant-Man franchise’s trademark humor as well, with Scott claiming that he and Thor have similar body types. But even as he cracks the occasional joke, there’s still a grim undercurrent to the characters’ conversation. Because if Kang was able to defeat someone as powerful as Thor, what chance do the other Avengers have when their next movie bows in 2025?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17.

What do you think of the latest clip from the film? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Astonishing Ant-Man: The Complete Collection

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.